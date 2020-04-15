Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused the Council of Europe and the PACE of all possible sins because they did not condemn the presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh; criticism was voiced by Aliyev at a government meeting on Tuesday, Turan reported.

"For 20 years, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has been doing everything possible to defame, slander, and discredit Azerbaijan," Aliyev said. "Why is the PACE silent? As the anti-Azerbaijani forces gathered there, the pro-Armenian forces perceive Azerbaijan as an enemy. All the requirements addressed to us [Azerbaijan] from this organization have no importance. I have said and I want to say once again: The resolutions, decisions adopted by them are nothing to me but a piece of paper. I am not interested and I have never been interested in the opinion of this organization about Azerbaijan.

There are also rapporteurs on Azerbaijan; they are also silent, say nothing. As soon as something insignificant happens here, they flood our country with lies and fabrications. Why are they silent? After that, they lost their moral right to be rapporteurs for Azerbaijan.

The people of Azerbaijan see everything well. They see that the issue of democracy and the protection of human rights in Azerbaijan is not at all behind their miserable statements. The goal of this structure is to defame Azerbaijan, discredit it, and thus strike a blow at the interests of our country.”