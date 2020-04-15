News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia official: EEU discussing temporary reduction, cancelation of customs duties on some important goods
Armenia official: EEU discussing temporary reduction, cancelation of customs duties on some important goods
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is actively discussing the temporary reduction, or complete cancelation of customs duties on some important economic and social goods. Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan stated this during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday. According to him, which products will be a priority is currently being discussed.

At the same time, he recalled that the European Union (EU) has decided to provide €92 million to Armenia to support the healthcare system, vulnerable segments of the population, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. "The amount may be increased, given that the EU plans to allocate a total of €20 billion to various countries under the Team Europe program," he noted. "In addition, €80 million will be provided under the Eastern Partnership program, which will be distributed among all participating countries. The EU could also provide an additional €880 million through financial instruments to stabilize the economic situation in the regional countries.”

Anna Ohanyan, the spokesperson for the minister of economy, stated that the EU will provide €456,500 to support Armenia's agriculture.

In his turn, other Deputy Minister of Economy Avag Avanesyan stressed that the government will direct the $280 million provided by the International Monetary Fund at eliminating the consequences of the novel coronavirus in Armenia. "The Armenian government can choose for itself what to spend that money on," the official explained. "The funds will be used to strengthen the healthcare system, as well as to mitigate the social and economic consequences."

As for the predictions by various international organizations on the downgrading of Armenia's rating, they, according to him, are not substantiated, taking into account the current crisis situation around the world.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level
The Russian presidential press secretary stated…
 Putin asks Lukashenko to inform CIS presidents about results of COVID-19 summit
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has asked his...
 Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU
Armenia is also a member of this union…
 Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
His remarks came during the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Council…
 Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union
The readiness of our countries for cooperation and mutual support…
 EEU leaders’ meeting underway via videoconference
The current summit was organized to develop joint activities by member countries, including Armenia, in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos