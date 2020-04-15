News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections
3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Three political parties and three politicians have issued a statement stating that they don’t recognize the elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The statement reads as follows:

“Artsakh held elections in two rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic, putting the lives and health of citizens and the efficiency of the army at risk.

We don’t recognize the elections since they contradict national unity and the global efforts against the pandemic.

At the same time, the elections were held with massive and systemic violations.

The so-called ‘elections’ helped regenerate the mafia authorities of Stepanakert which will continue to make the people suffer, exploit natural resources and plunder the economy.

With the permission of Yerevan, the mafia of Stepanakert will continue its plan to alienate Artsakh from Armenia and make it become a country like Abkhazia, and when the time comes, it will be instructed to become a foothold that will be used against Armenia.

Thus, overthrowing the mafia in Stepanakert and eliminating the obstacles for de jure unification of Artsakh with Armenia will become the imperative of the nation after the pandemic.

Democratic Homeland Party

European Party of Armenia

Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Movement

Ara Papyan

Albert Baghdasaryan

Arkady Vardanyan”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper
Aliyev has accused the Council of Europe and the PACE of all possible sins for not condemning the presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turan reported…
 Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success
Once again, I cordially congratulate my political...
 Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections
“I congratulate the people of independent & democratic Artsakh on completing elections
 Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid
He referred to the direct funds to stimulate the economy...
 Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan
You are taking up your position at a very difficult time...
 Artsakh presidential candidate accuses opponents of politicizing COVID-19 issue
All statements by political opponents about the postponement were political...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos