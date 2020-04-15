3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections

Three political parties and three politicians have issued a statement stating that they don’t recognize the elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The statement reads as follows:

“Artsakh held elections in two rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic, putting the lives and health of citizens and the efficiency of the army at risk.

We don’t recognize the elections since they contradict national unity and the global efforts against the pandemic.

At the same time, the elections were held with massive and systemic violations.

The so-called ‘elections’ helped regenerate the mafia authorities of Stepanakert which will continue to make the people suffer, exploit natural resources and plunder the economy.

With the permission of Yerevan, the mafia of Stepanakert will continue its plan to alienate Artsakh from Armenia and make it become a country like Abkhazia, and when the time comes, it will be instructed to become a foothold that will be used against Armenia.

Thus, overthrowing the mafia in Stepanakert and eliminating the obstacles for de jure unification of Artsakh with Armenia will become the imperative of the nation after the pandemic.

Democratic Homeland Party

European Party of Armenia

Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Movement

Ara Papyan

Albert Baghdasaryan

Arkady Vardanyan”