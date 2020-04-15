Case instituted in relation to gunshot fired at window of Armenian actor's apartment

Representative of the news department of the Police of Armenia Zarzand Gabrielyan confirmed the news that a criminal case has been instituted in regard to the gunshot fired at the window of the apartment of actor Hovhannes Azoyan.
The case has been instituted under the elements of articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia (willful destruction or spoilage of property and illegal procurement, transportation or carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices) and has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.