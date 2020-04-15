News
Wednesday
April 15
My Step: Illegally acquired property should be returned to Armenian state budget
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Illegally acquired property should be returned to the Armenian state budget, said MP from My Step ruling bloc parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts.

Speaking about the new legislative initiative, she said, it is not about conscientious, law-abiding citizens. 

“It does not apply to citizens who have acquired certain property honestly and legally. The law will concern only those people who have accumulated huge amounts of money illegally and very often hid their property by registering it in the name of their mother-in-law, sister-in-law or father-in-law,” she noted.

Moreover, this is a tool with the help of which illegal property acquired in due time will be returned to the state budget through a court decision, she noted.

“This is also a political message to current and future officials,” the MP said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
