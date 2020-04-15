News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party: Students' tuition fees must be cut by at least 25% in force-majeure situation
Prosperous Armenia Party: Students' tuition fees must be cut by at least 25% in force-majeure situation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

During a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on State Pensions and related laws in the second and final reading held in parliament today, deputy of Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan said several students of various Armenian universities have addressed her with the request to reduce tuition fees by at least 25% due to the force-majeure situation created as a result of the coronavirus.

The deputy also drew the government’s attention to this problem and stressed that it also has to prepare a package of measures to reduce the tuition fees by at least 25% for those students.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Karabakh likely president-elect: Artsakh's economy will be seriously affected by coronavirus pandemic
Based on his forecasts, the pandemic can turn into an...
 Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government
The tools for economic assistance are for the sectors that are...
 My Step: Illegally acquired property should be returned to Armenian state budget
“It does not apply to citizens who have acquired certain property honestly and legally…
 Opposition MP: Foreign investment to Armenia fell by 45%
Let’s figure out how the capital can flow out of Armenia by 37% in one year…
 Over 700 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia
The most popular types of insurance are contracts against the risks of hail and fire…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos