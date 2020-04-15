Prosperous Armenia Party: Students' tuition fees must be cut by at least 25% in force-majeure situation

During a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on State Pensions and related laws in the second and final reading held in parliament today, deputy of Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan said several students of various Armenian universities have addressed her with the request to reduce tuition fees by at least 25% due to the force-majeure situation created as a result of the coronavirus.
The deputy also drew the government’s attention to this problem and stressed that it also has to prepare a package of measures to reduce the tuition fees by at least 25% for those students.