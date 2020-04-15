News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.12/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.60 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.52 (up by AMD 0.22), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 608.62 (down by AMD 0.66), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.57 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 242.41, AMD 27,224.36 and AMD 11,893.76, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
