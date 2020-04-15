News
More than half of COVID-19 patients recover in Iran
More than half of COVID-19 patients recover in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

More than half of coronavirus patients have recovered in Iran, health ministry reported.

A total of 49 933 have recorded, while the total number of infected has reached 76,389, Mehr reported.

According to the Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, 94 patients have died in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths amounted to 4,777 people.

A total of 1,512 new cases have been reported in Iran in a day. According to him, about 3,643 patients are currently in critical condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
