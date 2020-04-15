News
Wednesday
April 15
Criminal case filed on stabbing of Gyumri policemen
Criminal case filed on stabbing of Gyumri policemen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A criminal case has been filed against brothers Ara Galstyan, 32, and Liparit Galstyan, 28, residents of Karnut village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, who used violence against police officers in Gyumri on Tuesday.

As a result of this violence, police officers Argam Hovhannisyan, 31, and Arkadik Baghdasaryan, 25, were sustained stab wounds and were taken to Gyumri hospital, shamshyan.com reported.

Liparit Galstyan had attacked and stabbed these police officers with a knife.

After being apprehended, Ara Galstyan was later released on a signature bond, whereas Liparit Galstyan was detained.

As reported earlier, two police officers were stabbed in Gyumri. They had tried to find out the identities of two citizens and whether they had the movement permission document that is needed during the current state of emergency that has been declared in the country.

However, these persons argued with the officers of the law, during which one of them stabbed a traffic police officer and an officer of the law with a knife.

But this citizen was rendered ineffective and taken to a police precinct.

 

Link` https://shamshyan.com/hy/article/2020/04/15/1152440/  (reported)
This text available in   Հայերեն
