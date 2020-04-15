News
Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect
Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected to the office of President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

“Dear Mr. Harutyunyan,

Accept my warmest congratulatory remarks on the occasion of being elected to the office of President of the Republic of Artsakh after the competitive elections held in Artsakh.

By assuming the office of president of Artsakh in this period of great opportunities and various challenges for our homeland and people, you are assuming the mission to ensure Artsakh’s security, economic development, the solution to the social issues of the people of Artsakh, radical democratic reforms and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Through combined efforts, we must ensure protection of the indisputable right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh must continue to take active steps to strengthen the common security system and to return Artsakh to the negotiating table within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

I wish you great strength, endurance, wisdom and providence to make efforts for the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia and for implementation of our pan-national goals.

I am always willing to assist you in accomplishing this mission.

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia

Ararat Mirzoyan”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
