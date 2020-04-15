Elizabeth Warren supports Joe Biden’s bid for presidency

Senator Elizabeth Warren has supported Joe Biden for the presidency, CNBC reported.
“He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods,” Warren said in the more than three-minute video. “And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American. And that’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”
By the way, ex-president Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders have already backed Biden this week.