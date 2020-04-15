Armenia PM on reopening of factories amid coronavirus

Does the government have a strategy regarding the reopening of textile factories and is there a risk of new coronavirus cases at those factories? In response to this question raised by head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan during the question-and-answer session with government officials today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said people in Armenia need to learn to live with the coronavirus, and even though the government expects to see a decline of the virus in the summer, it has to be ready for a possible outbreak of the virus in the fall again.

Marukyan particularly asked the Prime Minister to present the government’s policy on reopening factories in certain sectors after April 20, and in response, the Prime Minister said there are currently factories that have been open during this period due to their rules and regulations.

“The employees of those factories have been infected with the coronavirus, but they haven’t entered the factories. Unfortunately, there is quite a large number of people infected with the coronavirus, and it is mainly due to three branches, two of which are factories,” he said, adding that the government holds daily consultations to share the experience of successful enterprises with other enterprises.

Marukyan’s second question concerned the residents of villages who work abroad, but can’t leave for work abroad for the time being. Pashinyan refused to answer this question, stating that he won’t have time to answer another question and hoped another deputy asks a question about people working abroad.