Armenia PM congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to likely president-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan.

The message reads as follows:

“Distinguished Mr. Harutyunyan,

On behalf of myself and the Government of the Republic of Armenia, I congratulate you on being elected President of the Republic of Artsakh.

During the presidential and parliamentary elections, the people of Artsakh expressed their political will by exercising their inviolable right to form public administration bodies through competitive elections.

Once again, the people of Artsakh affirmed its will and right to live and work on its land and proved that Artsakh is an independent and democratic state with its well-established institutions.

Distinguished President of the Republic of Artsakh,

You have received the mandate of the people of Artsakh to strengthen Artsakh’s security, enhance the economy and build a society hinged on democratic values, human rights and fundamental liberties.

To achieve this goal, you have adopted an agenda to implement in-depth and coordinated reforms in the public administration system, the economy, politics, judicial-legal field and other sectors of public life, and in this process, you can rely on the support of the Government of Armenia and my support.

I wish you and the heroic people of Artsakh success and several achievements that I believe we can achieve by combining our efforts.”