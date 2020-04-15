Armenia PM holds discussion on new measures for providing social and economic assistance

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues to hold discussions on the future actions to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus.

During today’s consultation, Prime Minister Pashinyan was reported on the results of the 12 approved social support measures.

The Prime Minister assigned the relevant government officials to continue to keep the implementation of measures in focus and attached importance to proper implementation of digitization since the digital agenda is one of the government’s priorities.

The officials also presented new ideas for providing social and economic assistance and particularly considered the issue of providing some support to beneficiary families included in the family benefits system.

In the context of new measures for economic assistance, the officials considered the application of new tools to encourage economic operators and touched upon the improvement of the toolkit for tax administration.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that the issue needs to be considered from the perspective of change and long-term application of institutional regulations.