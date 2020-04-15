Ex-minister on Artsakh elections: 2nd stage of elections was almost free from disturbing violations

Armenian ex-justice minister Arpine Hovhanissyan took to her Facebook to write about Artsakh elections.
The statement runs as follows:
The second stage of the presidential elections took place yesterday in Artsakh Republic. "Legal Education and Control" NGO and the "Legal Education" organization carried out an active observational mission in about 100 polling places of Artsakh Republic in the first and I the second stage of the presidential elections. It should be noted that the process of elections on the 14th of April was smooth, peaceful, organized and without accumulation
Despite some irregularities, the second stage of the elections was marked by the fact that it was almost free from the disturbing violations that took place in the first stage of the elections.
In contrast with the first stage of the elections, the voter turnout in the second stage was lower due to the state of emergency, and by the fact that parliamentary elections were already held and that there were only two candidates in the second stage.
Hygiene rules were observed in all polling places , the voters were provided by individual pens, masks, and gloves.
The second round of elections showed that even in conditions of challenges and the state of emergency in the country, the elections in Artsakh Republic were organized in accordance with the standards of transparency and democracy. The people of Artsakh were able to get their vote to the point.
One more thing: It is important to understand that all those who, for a specific purpose, were trying to overshadow the legitimacy of the ongoing processes, not only give credit to the anti-Armenian circles, but directly damage the subjectivity of Artsakh.