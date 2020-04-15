News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ex-minister on Artsakh elections: 2nd stage of elections was almost free from disturbing violations
Ex-minister on Artsakh elections: 2nd stage of elections was almost free from disturbing violations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian ex-justice minister Arpine Hovhanissyan took to her Facebook to write about Artsakh elections.

The statement runs as follows:

The second stage of the presidential elections took place yesterday in Artsakh Republic. "Legal Education and Control" NGO and the "Legal Education" organization carried out an active observational mission in about 100 polling places of Artsakh Republic in the first and I the second stage of the presidential elections. It should be noted that the process of elections on the 14th of April was smooth, peaceful, organized and without accumulation 

Despite some irregularities, the second stage of the elections was marked by the fact that it was almost free from the disturbing violations that took place in the first stage of the elections. 

In contrast with the first stage of the elections, the voter turnout in the second stage was lower due to the state of emergency, and by the fact that parliamentary elections were already held and that there were only two candidates in the second stage.

Hygiene rules were observed in all polling places , the voters were provided by individual pens, masks, and gloves.

The second round of elections showed that even in conditions of challenges and the state of emergency in the country, the elections in Artsakh Republic were organized in accordance with the standards of transparency and democracy. The people of Artsakh were able to get their vote to the point.

One more thing: It is important to understand that all those who, for a specific purpose, were trying to overshadow the legitimacy of the ongoing processes, not only give credit to the anti-Armenian circles, but directly damage the subjectivity of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: Democratic, competitive elections were held in Karabakh
“In this regard, elections are important for human rights…
 Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan
President Sahakyan also expressed confidence that...
 Armenia PM congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect
Once again, the people of Artsakh affirmed its will...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect
I wish you great strength, endurance, wisdom and providence to...
 Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper
Aliyev has accused the Council of Europe and the PACE of all possible sins for not condemning the presidential election in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turan reported…
 3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections
Thus, overthrowing the mafia in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos