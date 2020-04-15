US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab

US intelligence agencies are investigating the likelihood of coronavirus originating in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, said the chair of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley
According to him, ‘natural’ origin more likely, The Guardian reported.
“There’s a lot of rumour and speculation in a wide variety of media, blog sites, etc,” Milley told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday. “It should be no surprise to you that we’ve taken a keen interest in that, and we’ve had a lot of intelligence look at that. And I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don’t know for certain.”