News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab
US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US intelligence agencies are investigating the likelihood of coronavirus originating in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, said the chair of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley

According to him, ‘natural’ origin more likely, The Guardian reported.

“There’s a lot of rumour and speculation in a wide variety of media, blog sites, etc,” Milley told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday. “It should be no surprise to you that we’ve taken a keen interest in that, and we’ve had a lot of intelligence look at that. And I would just say at this point, it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don’t know for certain.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19
While recognising the specificities of each country, the European roadmap establishes the following key principles…
 State Minister: 2 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recover
“Additional disinfection work will be carried out where necessary…
 Armenia PM holds discussion on new measures for providing social and economic assistance
The officials also presented new ideas for providing social and...
 Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’
“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis…
 Armenia PM on reopening of factories amid coronavirus
Marukyan particularly asked the Prime Minister to...
 EU says US decision to suspend WHO funding is unjustified
“Deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos