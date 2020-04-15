News
Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’
Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The US president Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds,’ CNBC reported referring to the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs WHO now more than ever,” Gates tweeted.

Trump said his administration is suspending funding for the WHO as it investigates how the agency reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to him, the international health agency made mistakes that “caused so much death,” as the virus is spreading.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
