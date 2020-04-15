News
Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan
Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan Bako Sahakyan today had a meeting with Arayik Harutyunyan, who won the second round of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) presidential election, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of Artsakh.

Bako Sahakyan congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected president of the Republic of Artsakh and wished him success.

President Sahakyan also expressed confidence that Arayik Harutyunyan’s his knowledge, experience and human attributes will serve for the development and empowerment and strengthening of security and will help raise the level of welfare of the people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
