Armenia PM on agricultural loans and wheat sowing

The Armenian government is planning to help banks grant agricultural loans. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, responding to deputy of Prosperous Armenia Party Sergey Bagratyan’s question about guarantees for farmers.
The deputy particularly recommended guaranteeing the purchase of goods produced by the state since, in his opinion, this will allow to reduce the risks of banks in terms of agricultural loans.
Pashinyan said the government has held several discussions on food safety and has recorded that Armenia is self-sufficient, except when it comes to wheat. He also noted that during discussions held a month ago, specialists came to the conclusion that wheat sowing is not too effective in the spring.
Touching upon Bagratyan’s recommendation, Pashinyan said the government is thinking about increasing the co-financing component for Armenian farmers.