Armenia PM: Government offering 0% interest rate loans to construction firms

During a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the government has incorporated workers of the transport sector in the eighth social support program and will provide assistance to them.
“The government is also offering loans with 0% interest rate to construction firms through the first and third social support programs, and we believe the issue is solved at this moment. This is how the government pictures the support,” Pashinyan said, adding that the government will also introduce specific agriculture programs, the outcomes of which will be visible in September.