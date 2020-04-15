News
Armenia PM: Government to also support employees of private kindergartens and transport sector workers
Armenia PM: Government to also support employees of private kindergartens and transport sector workers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


After today’s discussions, the government decided that employees of private kindergartens, athletic centers and workers of the transport sector will become beneficiaries of the eighth anti-crisis program. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, responding to deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Anna Kostanyan, who had asked if private schools are included in the government’s support programs.

According to Pashinyan, until this moment, there was no support program for families receiving benefits, but they will also receive some support.

Pashinyan also touched upon the ways to help unregistered workers. “The government has tried to find them through alternative ways. For instance, the ninth social support program is for children, and based on the government’s hypothesis, the government can find unregistered workers through children because there is a rather high probability that those unregistered workers have children, and the government will gear the funds towards their children,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
