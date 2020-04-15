Armenian MFA: Democratic, competitive elections were held in Karabakh

Democratic and competitive elections have been held in Karabakh, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, speaking about the results of the presidential elections.
He noted that the people of Karabakh gave their mandate to the newly elected authorities to ensure security and to continue the right to represent the people of Karabakh during peace talks.
“In this regard, elections are important for human rights, regional security and the peace process of settlement,” he said. “The Armenian authorities do not have a mandate from the people of Artsakh (Karabakh - ed.) to represent them in the peace process. The Armenian authorities have been and remain the guarantors of the security of the people of Artsakh and will continue their constructive participation in the peace process, however, the process touches on issues that are of vital importance for the people of Artsakh, and the people through their mandate demonstrate their approaches and position on this issue to the newly elected authorities.”
According to him, Armenia will continue to bear its share of responsibility in this process.
Speaking about international feedback on the elections, the Armenian FM noted that the responses of bodies related to the peace process are of priority importance. These are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the co-chair states represented by France, Russia, and the US.
“In this regard, statements regarding the right of the people of Artsakh to determine their future and organize their public life are important. As for the responses and approaches of the countries involved in other confrontations, our position is that Armenia contributes to the establishment of human rights regardless of the status of territories,” he said.