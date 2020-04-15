News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan on government's plan to provide jobs for people leaving for abroad to work
Armenia's Pashinyan on government's plan to provide jobs for people leaving for abroad to work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


During a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the government has planned to increase expenditures for capital construction in order to solve the issue of people who have left for abroad in search of jobs.

“Last year, there was an unprecedented volume of construction in Armenia, and there were too many workers. This year, if the coronavirus doesn’t stand in the way, that is, if the government isn’t compelled to declare a lockdown again, the government will provide jobs for people leaving for abroad,” he emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos