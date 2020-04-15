Armenia's Pashinyan on government's plan to provide jobs for people leaving for abroad to work

During a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the government has planned to increase expenditures for capital construction in order to solve the issue of people who have left for abroad in search of jobs.
“Last year, there was an unprecedented volume of construction in Armenia, and there were too many workers. This year, if the coronavirus doesn’t stand in the way, that is, if the government isn’t compelled to declare a lockdown again, the government will provide jobs for people leaving for abroad,” he emphasized.