Armenian MP: Police officers have no salaries, but are forced to transfer money to fund for combating COVID-19

During a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Ani Samsonyan addressed Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and said many employees of the Passport and Visas Department of the Police haven’t received their salaries yet, but are forced to transfer money to the fund established for combating the coronavirus.
“Firstly, all state officials have received their salaries on time. Secondly, the police chief told me police officers want to raise funds to transfer money to the fund for combating the coronavirus. I was against this idea, but I was told that the administration wants to transfer funds, and I let the administration do that. Nobody can force anyone to transfer funds,” Pashinyan said.
As for Ani Samsonyan’s claim that the software for the social and economic assistance programs isn’t running properly and people are entering data and not receiving responses, Pashinyan said the government will take note of this, check the software and do everything possible to make sure it runs properly.