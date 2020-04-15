Armenian health minister: Armenia has properly assessed coronavirus situation worldwide

During a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan responded to deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Armen Yeghiazaryan’s question whether the World Health Organization had given Armenia the right instructions and said the following:
“In this period, Armenia has managed to properly assess the coronavirus situation worldwide by using all of the resources it has. Armenia is a member of the World Health Organization and receives information about the current global situation and shares its own information. Armenia also has alternative sources to assess the information that is provided, and these alternative sources are the country’s diplomatic representations abroad. For instance, I am constantly in contact with Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran. The World Health Organization doesn’t have to provide me with information about what is going on in Iran.”