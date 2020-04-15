COVID-19: Armenian authorities considering options for holding Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies

The Armenian authorities are considering holding the ceremonies dedicated to the Armenian Genocide during the state of emergency on April 24. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan said in response to a question from deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly Arsen Julfalakyan during a question-and-answer session with government officials today.

The deputy said the traditional march dedicated to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims is not very likely this year and suggested that bells commemorating the victims be rung in all churches of the country on April 24 and recommended that all citizens respect the memory of the victims with a moment of silence in yards and from their balconies.

In response, the minister said the government will consider all the recommendations so that the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide are properly remembered on that day.

On April 24, Armenia and all Armenians around the world commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire.