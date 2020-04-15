Armenia Deputy PM: 3,029 people having had contact with COVID-19 infected people found through location tracking system

The primary goal of the system for tracking the location of citizens through phone calls is to detect the circle of people having had contact with a person infected with COVID-19, and based on the data obtained on Monday, there were 229 people having had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the state of emergency declared in Armenia, said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, adding that those people have received phone calls.
“There are already 3,029 recorded cases. The list of cases is a list that is separate from the list of self-isolated people prepared by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” Avinyan said, adding that the people who were the first to have had contact with the bearer of the virus have been indicated to become self-isolated, or in certain cases — to become isolated.