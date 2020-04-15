News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: 3,029 people having had contact with COVID-19 infected people found through location tracking system
Armenia Deputy PM: 3,029 people having had contact with COVID-19 infected people found through location tracking system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The primary goal of the system for tracking the location of citizens through phone calls is to detect the circle of people having had contact with a person infected with COVID-19, and based on the data obtained on Monday, there were 229 people having had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the state of emergency declared in Armenia, said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, adding that those people have received phone calls.

“There are already 3,029 recorded cases. The list of cases is a list that is separate from the list of self-isolated people prepared by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” Avinyan said, adding that the people who were the first to have had contact with the bearer of the virus have been indicated to become self-isolated, or in certain cases — to become isolated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP on coronavirus situation in Armenia, says body of foreigner was sent to country by mistake
The deputy particularly raised the issue of transport of...
 Armenia Commandant prohibits entry and exit into and from Norashen village
By the decision of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan...
 Armenia Deputy PM: Government considering supporting families in non-gasified communities
In response, Grigoryan said the government is...
 Armenia Commandant bans operation of 3 supermarkets for 24 hours
The decision is based on the records drawn up...
 Armenia President holds remote conversation with Georgian counterpart
The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia expressed confidence...
 Armenian singers and musicians perform cover of "We Are The World" to support fight against COVID-19 (VIDEO)
The video features Armenian singers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos