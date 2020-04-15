Armenian official: All orders for military industry being implemented in spite of state of emergency

During a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan said all orders for production of military products are being implemented in spite of the state of emergency.
According to him, the Armenian government will develop a scheme for long-term orders by the end of this year.
He also stated that the new head of the State Military Industry Committee will be appointed soon.
On April 9, the government decided to separate the State Military Industry Committee from the Ministry of Defense (the Committee will be under the supervision of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry).