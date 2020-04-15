News
Armenia President holds remote conversation with Georgian counterpart
Armenia President holds remote conversation with Georgian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held a remote conversation with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, as reported the news service of the President of Armenia.

“The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia talked about the measures that the countries are taking against the coronavirus pandemic, the preventive actions and the actions aimed at overcoming the consequences of the pandemic.

The interlocutors particularly emphasized the establishment of close cooperation between the two neighboring and friendly countries at all levels in the difficult situation and the constant contacts, stressing that the implementation of coordinated actions and combined efforts are becoming important more than ever during a crisis.

The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia expressed confidence that they will definitely overcome the coronavirus situation and its consequences through combined efforts and will be able to gear the whole potential of cooperation to help the countries’ economies recover and ensure the nations’ welfare. President Sarkissian said the issue of food safety remains a current issue in this situation. In this context, the interlocutors touched upon food safety in the currently interconnected world and region and several other issues,” the press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
