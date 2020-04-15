News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: Government considering supporting families in non-gasified communities
Armenia Deputy PM: Government considering supporting families in non-gasified communities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

In response to deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Hrant Ayvazyan’s question about the implementation of the twelfth anti-crisis measure during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said the government is considering the issue of non-gasified communities of the country in order to support the families living in those communities as well.

The deputy particularly informed that there are 330 non-gasified communities in Armenia and added that the families of those communities don’t consume natural gas. He also asked what kind of support is being provided to those families.

In response, Grigoryan said the government is considering the issue of non-gasified communities, taking into consideration the real databases.

Overall, the Armenian government has approved twelve programs to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus, six of which concern economic assistance to businesses (agriculture, tourism, small and medium-sized businesses, microbusiness and other sectors), and the other six concern provision of social support to various groups of the population.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP on coronavirus situation in Armenia, says body of foreigner was sent to country by mistake
The deputy particularly raised the issue of transport of...
 Armenia Commandant prohibits entry and exit into and from Norashen village
By the decision of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan...
 Armenia Commandant bans operation of 3 supermarkets for 24 hours
The decision is based on the records drawn up...
 Armenia Deputy PM: 3,029 people having had contact with COVID-19 infected people found through location tracking system
The primary goal of the system for tracking the location of...
 Armenia President holds remote conversation with Georgian counterpart
The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia expressed confidence...
 Armenian singers and musicians perform cover of "We Are The World" to support fight against COVID-19 (VIDEO)
The video features Armenian singers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos