Armenia Deputy PM: Government considering supporting families in non-gasified communities

In response to deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Hrant Ayvazyan’s question about the implementation of the twelfth anti-crisis measure during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said the government is considering the issue of non-gasified communities of the country in order to support the families living in those communities as well.

The deputy particularly informed that there are 330 non-gasified communities in Armenia and added that the families of those communities don’t consume natural gas. He also asked what kind of support is being provided to those families.

In response, Grigoryan said the government is considering the issue of non-gasified communities, taking into consideration the real databases.

Overall, the Armenian government has approved twelve programs to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus, six of which concern economic assistance to businesses (agriculture, tourism, small and medium-sized businesses, microbusiness and other sectors), and the other six concern provision of social support to various groups of the population.