Armenia FM has phone call with Cypriot counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
During the conversation held at the initiative of the Armenian side, according to the source, the counterparts exchanged views on the steps that are being taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“On behalf of the Government of Armenia, Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his solidarity with and support to the fraternal Cypriot people in the fight against the spread of the pandemic. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Cyprus particularly emphasized the role of strengthening of international cooperation and mutual assistance in addressing global challenges and stressed the importance of the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral platform,” the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reads.