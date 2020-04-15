Armenia PM: Civil Aviation Committee might become self-financing institution

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia might become a self-financing institution, just like the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today.
According to him, all countries provide paid licenses to carry out flights, providing airline companies to carry out their activities under the principles of independence. “In Armenia, the procedure is free of charge since it is accepted to consider the Committee a state institution financed by the government. It is planned to change the status of the Committee,” Pashinyan explained.