Armenian MP on coronavirus situation in Armenia, says body of foreigner was sent to country by mistake

Armenia ex-Football Federation president touches upon call of Catholicos of All Armenians

Armenia Commandant prohibits entry and exit into and from Norashen village

Attorney: Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan doesn't accept charge brought against him

Armenia PM: Civil Aviation Committee might become self-financing institution

Armenia Deputy PM: Government considering supporting families in non-gasified communities

Armenia MFA issues statement on completion of presidential elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Armenia Commandant bans operation of 3 supermarkets for 24 hours

Armenia FM has phone call with Cypriot counterpart

Armenia FM has phone call with Greek counterpart

Armenian official: All orders for military industry being implemented in spite of state of emergency

Armenia Deputy PM: 3,029 people having had contact with COVID-19 infected people found through location tracking system

Armenia President holds remote conversation with Georgian counterpart

Armenian singers and musicians perform cover of "We Are The World" to support fight against COVID-19 (VIDEO)

COVID-19: Armenian authorities considering options for holding Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies

Armenia National Security Service files charge against Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan

Armenian health minister: Armenia has properly assessed coronavirus situation worldwide

Armenian MP: Police officers have no salaries, but are forced to transfer money to fund for combating COVID-19

Armenia's Pashinyan on government's plan to provide jobs for people leaving for abroad to work

Armenia PM: Government to also support employees of private kindergartens and transport sector workers

Armenia PM: Government offering 0% interest rate loans to construction firms

Armenia Deputy PM on possibility of lowering natural gas price on border

Armenia PM on agricultural loans and wheat sowing

Update on Artsakh elections, Armenia COVID-19 death toll reaches 16, 15.04.20 digest

WHO regrets Trump's decision

EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19

State Minister: 2 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recover

Armenian MFA: Democratic, competitive elections were held in Karabakh

Armenian 3rd president to take part in meeting of parliament’s inquiry committee tomorrow

Karabakh President meets with Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia PM holds discussion on new measures for providing social and economic assistance

Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Armenia PM congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab

Criminal case filed on stabbing of Gyumri policemen

Armenia PM on reopening of factories amid coronavirus

EU says US decision to suspend WHO funding is unjustified

Ex-minister on Artsakh elections: 2nd stage of elections was almost free from disturbing violations

Elizabeth Warren supports Joe Biden’s bid for presidency

Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Karabakh's likely president-elect

Apple makes mobility data available amid COVID-19 fight

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Case instituted in relation to gunshot fired at window of Armenian actor's apartment

Prosperous Armenia Party: Students' tuition fees must be cut by at least 25% in force-majeure situation

Armenia official: EEU discussing temporary reduction, cancelation of customs duties on some important goods

Karabakh likely president-elect: Artsakh's economy will be seriously affected by coronavirus pandemic

More than half of COVID-19 patients recover in Iran

Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law

For the 1st time in world: Concert with VR technologies with participation of 40 Armenian artists from Yerevan, LA

Employee of general jurisdiction court in a Yerevan district tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia television company owner criminal case transferred to another judge

Armenia PM holds discussion on organizing final and admissions exams in coronavirus situation

Azerbaijan president: PACE resolutions are nothing to me but piece of paper

Forbes: Amazon CEO makes $ 6.4 billion a day

Armenia deputy economy minister: Public transport drivers might not be visible for government

My Step: Illegally acquired property should be returned to Armenian state budget

3 political parties, 3 politicians issue statement, don't recognize Artsakh elections

Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level

Number of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 400 in Mexico

Artsakh FM wishes likely president-elect success

Armenia village outpatient clinic is closed due to coronavirus detection

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 11 thousand in India

Georgia launches Armenian version of its official website in fight against COVID-19

Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on completing elections

Opposition MP: Foreign investment to Armenia fell by 45%

State Department explains US refusal to fund WHO

Artsakh presidential election winner plans to use Russian-Armenian community’s untapped potential

Karabakh likely President-elect does not question Armenia justice system in case of ex-President Kocharyan

27 thousand people infected with COVID-19 in Canada

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s current pretrial measure is not commuted

Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid

Trump will be 'authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening'

Armenia village outpatient clinic director tests positive for COVID-19

Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan

Armenia parliament majority member: We welcome program recently launched by EU

Artsakh presidential candidate accuses opponents of politicizing COVID-19 issue

Over 700 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia

Man, 65, who died in Armenia from COVID-19 on Monday is from Tairov village of Armavir Province

Advertising of gambling and strip clubs not allowed on air of Armenian Public TV

Russia has 3,388 new COVID-19 cases

Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 66-year-old-man

Denmark is 1st European country to open schools after introduction of restrictive measures amid pandemic

Pashinyan: Sincere friendship of Armenian, Yazidi peoples has developed, strengthened

Armenian economist proposes to form alternative platform for development of anti-crisis steps

Armenia parliament vice-speaker: We consider Artsakh elections to have taken place

Karabakh presidential runoff election preliminary results announced

16 more citizens tested for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Armenia legislature unanimously passes law amendments to Criminal Procedure Code

Armenian parliament passes law criminalizing hate propaganda

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,111 in Armenia, 1 more death reported

Trump halts US funding for WHO

World oil prices on the rise

Artsakh Police receive no reports of electoral fraud

Armenia rescuers pull out young woman who fell into gorge

Armenia parliament continues regular 4-day session

Armenia official attends Eurasian Economic Commission Board working group videoconference

Newspaper: There are "disobedient" ones among those in coronavirus isolation in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia constitutional referendum to be held in August?

Newspaper: Candidate rushes to Yerevan after Karabakh presidential runoff election

25,000 Americans become COVID-19 victims