Armenia MFA issues statement on completion of presidential elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)
Armenia MFA issues statement on completion of presidential elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement on the completion of the presidential elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The statement reads as follows:

"We congratulate the people, authorities and political forces of Artsakh, who through their joint efforts ensured the successful completion of the general election process in Artsakh on April 14. Through democratic and competitive procedure, the people of Artsakh elected their new president and members of parliament.

The formation of new authorities of Artsakh has been of utmost importance in terms of exercising human rights in Artsakh, ensuring security of the people of Artsakh and efficiently pursuing the peace process.

The Republic of Armenia will closely cooperate with the authorities representing the people of Artsakh in the peace process and will consistently support the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitation.

We are confident that the newly elected authorities of Artsakh will assume their key role in the negotiation process with particular responsibility."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
