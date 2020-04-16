News
Armenia ex-Football Federation president touches upon call of Catholicos of All Armenians
Armenia ex-Football Federation president touches upon call of Catholicos of All Armenians
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan has addressed Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II with the following on his Facebook page:

“Your Holiness,

Your statement addressed to Armenian believers at this difficult moment in Armenia was a major call for restoration of justice.

By stating the need for release of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and others kept in prisons in general during the pandemic, you performed a humanitarian act and showed the path to solidarity, kindness and generosity for the Armenian people.

For centuries, the Armenian Church has played a role in preserving and building the nation. Even today, it is accomplishing its God-given mission under your leadership, and for this I express my deep gratitude to you.

May God be with our people.”
