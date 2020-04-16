Newspaper: Armenia PM house cook’s 2nd coronavirus test result is known

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: (…) the authorities and their "satellites" kept a stony silence in connection with our news published the previous day.

We are talking about Khachatur Barseghyan, the person who worked as a cook in the government summer house and in [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's house, who was infected with the coronavirus.

He was the only infected person during a wedding in Marmarik village, which was attended by about 300 people, but it is not known where he got the infection, what circles he has been in contact with before that.

In response to our question whether the result of Khachatur Barseghyan's second [COVID-19] test came, our sources said, yes, it came yesterday, it was negative, he has already been discharged [from hospital].

Where did he go from the hospital? Can he continue to work? "We are not the addressee of the question. After the illness, the paper was given to him according to his place of residence."