News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM house cook’s 2nd coronavirus test result is known
Newspaper: Armenia PM house cook’s 2nd coronavirus test result is known
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: (…) the authorities and their "satellites" kept a stony silence in connection with our news published the previous day.

We are talking about Khachatur Barseghyan, the person who worked as a cook in the government summer house and in [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's house, who was infected with the coronavirus.

He was the only infected person during a wedding in Marmarik village, which was attended by about 300 people, but it is not known where he got the infection, what circles he has been in contact with before that.

In response to our question whether the result of Khachatur Barseghyan's second [COVID-19] test came, our sources said, yes, it came yesterday, it was negative, he has already been discharged [from hospital].

Where did he go from the hospital? Can he continue to work? "We are not the addressee of the question. After the illness, the paper was given to him according to his place of residence."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Von der Leyen: Many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning
“Yes, it is true that no one was really ready for this…
 Armenia health minister: Large employer tested positive for COVID-19
“We must enable textile enterprises to operate as of April 20,” the PM noted, for his part…
 Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market
And the problem of exports has been solved…
 Health minister: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Armenia decreased by 14
We are in a pretty good position in the number of tests done…
 Teaser released of big concert with participation of 40 Armenian artists via VR technologies
It will be broadcast live from Yerevan and Los Angeles: 8:20pm Yerevan time, and 9.20 am LA time…
 Armenia government decides not to implement new support programs at current phase
"At this stage, we will allocate all the money, and only then we will incorporate new measures," the PM said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos