Newspaper: Armenia parliament properly prepares for ex-President Sargsyan's visit

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Today, in parallel with the regular sitting of the NA [National Assembly], the committee of inquiry into the April [2016] war will listen to third president Serzh Sargsyan.
We asked Vahan Kostanyan, [NA speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan's assistant, what procedural issues related to the session have been resolved. "The employees of the President's protection service came to the NA, discussed the necessary issues with the employees of the NA protection service; all the problems are solved."
Will you meet him? "Yes, the representative of the committee."
The chairman of the inquiry committee had said that he did not see any problem, the members of the committee would take a coronavirus test a day before the session. Have they taken [it]? "There were no health complaints from any of the committee members, so the committee didn't see any need for testing."