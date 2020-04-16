News
Newspaper: Structural, substantive changes to take place within EEU?
Newspaper: Structural, substantive changes to take place within EEU?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: By the end of the year, certain structural and substantive changes may take place within the EEU (…). In particular, in this case we are talking about making key changes and new regulations in the strategic status of the structure.

Thus, according to Past newspaper’s information, it is planned to give the structure a certain political component, which in turn will give the union a higher geopolitical status so that in the future, along with the union's expansion, geopolitical strategy and tactics will be clearly developed.

According to the information we received, Armenia’s authorities, despite the current state of emergency in the country, did not ignore this issue and are at the stage of quite active discussions.
