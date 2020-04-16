News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Projectile found in Armenia village
Projectile found in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


At 10:46am on Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that a projectile had been found in a plot of land in Artamet village of Armavir Province.

It turned out that it was an armored fragmentary projectile which the sappers of the Ministry of Defense had defused by detonating it on the spot, but then information was received that another projectile had been found in the stream nearby this plot of land.

It turned out that the second projectile was a grenade, and the sappers defused it by detonating it on the spot. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Video of Moscow police beating Armenian man is posted on internet (VIDEO)
He suffered a concussion, facial bone fractures, and many bruises…
 Yerevan road accident, 1 dead
Two cars collided, one of the drivers died after the surgery…
 Criminal case filed on stabbing of Gyumri policemen
Those who were apprehended are brothers…
 Case instituted in relation to gunshot fired at window of Armenian actor's apartment
The case has been instituted under the elements of...
 Armenia television company owner criminal case transferred to another judge
Tavadyan's lawyer informed Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s current pretrial measure is not commuted
The Criminal Court of Appeal has denied his lawyer’s appeal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos