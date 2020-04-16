Projectile found in Armenia village

At 10:46am on Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that a projectile had been found in a plot of land in Artamet village of Armavir Province.
It turned out that it was an armored fragmentary projectile which the sappers of the Ministry of Defense had defused by detonating it on the spot, but then information was received that another projectile had been found in the stream nearby this plot of land.
It turned out that the second projectile was a grenade, and the sappers defused it by detonating it on the spot.