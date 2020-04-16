News
Armenia parliament continues 4-day sitting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The regular four-day sittings continue in the National Assembly of Armenia on Thursday.

There are 29 issues on the agenda.

The previous two days, the NA discussed about 15 of the 29 issues. In particular, the controversial bill on confiscation of property of illegal origin has been adopted.

Today the parliament will start its work by discussing the issue of electing a new governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA). In this position, the majority My Step faction has nominated Martin Galstyan, a member of the CBA board, who is also the son-in-law of NA former speaker Babken Ararktsyan.

The second and final term of CBA serving governor Arthur Javadyan concludes on June 1.
