Chinese authorities record 46 COVID-19 cases per day
Chinese authorities record 46 COVID-19 cases per day
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The number of deaths from a disease caused by the new coronavirus over the last day in China has not increased by a single person, the number of infected in hospitals has increased by 46, to 1,107 people, TASS reported referring to the Chinese committee.

According to it, over the entire time the virus spread in China, 94.5% of those infected recovered, including 76 in the last day. The number of cases since December 2019 amounted to over 82.3 thousand, the official mortality rate from pneumonia in the country is 4% (more than 3.3 thousand people died).

The government maintains enhanced security measures. There are special rules that govern behavior in public places.

According to the latest data, over 8.4 thousand people who had close contact with the infected are under the supervision of the Chinese physicians. There are also 63 suspected coronavirus quarantined people in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
