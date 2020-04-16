Trump not sure WHO capable of massive changes US expects from it

Washington expects massive changes from the World Health Organization (WHO), said US President Donald Trump, noting that he is not sure of the organization’s ability to make such changes.
According to him, they will decide on the issue of financing WHO after a certain period of time, but they must either make large-scale changes, or the US will give money to people.
The president noted the WHO was a tool of China, and was fully focused on China.
Trump said his administration is suspending funding for the WHO as it investigates how the agency reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to him, the international health agency made mistakes that 'caused so much death,' as the virus is still spreading.