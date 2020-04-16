PM: Armenia Police really need to change

YEREVAN. – Today is Police Day, let me congratulate the entire Police staff on this important holiday. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, and called on everyone to applaud the police.
"[Police] reforms continue to be one of the most important priorities of our agenda,” he added, in particular. "There are two important pillars on that agenda. The first is the public's complete trust in the police, and the second is the effectiveness of the police work. In this context, improving the image of the police is also important. The police really need to change and need to change in a way that they meet the demands of today's Armenia (…).”
Pashinyan added that taking into account the current quarantine situation in Armenia, today’s Police Day shall be marked in the most limited way possible.