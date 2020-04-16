News
Thursday
April 16
Armenian PM: Showing emotions on April 24 issue, we can bring disasters on our heads
Armenian PM: Showing emotions on April 24 issue, we can bring disasters on our heads
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the upcoming commemoration of April 24 issue.

Yesterday, the Armenian authorities were considering holding the ceremonies dedicated to the Armenian Genocide during the state of emergency on April 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency declared in the country.

“If we suddenly show our emotions, we can bring disasters on our heads,” he said.

According to him,  for more than a month now people have been closed in their homes, under psychological pressure. “But we must learn to live in a coronavirus,” the PM added.
