Armenia health minister: Large employer tested positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN. – We must enable textile enterprises to operate as of April 20. But if those employers, employees do not take special responsibility, this decision will have catastrophic consequences. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"We are ready to bear our share of the responsibility,” Pashinyan also said. “And today we are discussing that these enterprises be under special monitoring; the state representatives will inspect by inspections to what extent the rules are observed."
And the Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, added that observance of all rules is in the interests of the employers so that they can ensure their activities. "We had another case yesterday when we had confirmation of a coronavirus case at a large employer."