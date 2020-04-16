News
Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market
Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We have a promising situation in the food market; the prices are returning to their normal levels after certain fluctuations. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"Except for a few types of products, we do not have and we will have not a shortage of goods," Pashinyan added. "During this period, as a result of close cooperation with our associates in Georgia and Russia, at this moment we have managed to resolve the issue of normal exports of Armenia, whereas imports have not been a problem from the beginning."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
