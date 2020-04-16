Armenian MPs discussing approval of candidacy for CB head

Armenian parliament discusses the issue of approving the candidacy for the post of head of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The ruling My Step bloc nominated Martyn Galstyan, candidate of economic sciences. He was the only contender.

The candidate assessed the reactions of the Central Bank of Armenia to the COVID-19 developments and mentioned threats to the economy.

He also touched on the reaction of the Central Bank regarding the steps taken to defer payment of interest on loans.

“Banks and credit organizations were given the opportunity to revise the conditions for granting loans so that delays did not affect the credit history and did not increase the credit burden. The state was one of the first to play its role in mitigating the consequences of COVID-19,” he added.

According to him, the Central Bank is a bridge between banks and borrowers.