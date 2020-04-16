News
Thursday
April 16
News
Thursday
April 16
Government approves 13th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Government approves 13th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – At Thursday's meeting, the government approved the 13th measure to neutralize the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

The measure was presented by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Zaruhi Batoyan. According to her, the purpose of this measure is to assist the socially disadvantaged families who are facing social problems as a result of the difficulties caused by the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The beneficiaries of this measure are families with the right to family and social benefits as of April; this applies to about 85 thousand families.

The assistance shall be provided to each such family in the amount of 50% of their benefit, 70% of which shall be allocated to them as cash payment along with the payment of the April benefit, and remaining 30% shall be transferred as a payment for electricity consumed by the subscriber; and if the beneficiary is not a subscriber, this amount shall be provided in cash.

The total amount of assistance with this measure is 1.2 billion drams.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
