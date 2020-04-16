Armenia PM: Government reaches out to at least 90%, if not 100% per diem workers with programs

People are criticizing the government for not supporting unregistered workers who work per diem, but the government proceeds with the presumption that it reaches out to at least 90%, if not 100% of per diem workers with its programs. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during a government session today.
“Per diem workers aren’t registered anywhere for the government to find them by name and last name and address, and this is why the government finds them indirectly, that is, through children, natural gas and electricity subscribers and pregnant women. Our presumption is that per diem workers can receive support through one of the five programs and, in some cases, two of the programs,” the Prime Minister said.