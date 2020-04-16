News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Government reaches out to at least 90%, if not 100% per diem workers with programs
Armenia PM: Government reaches out to at least 90%, if not 100% per diem workers with programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


People are criticizing the government for not supporting unregistered workers who work per diem, but the government proceeds with the presumption that it reaches out to at least 90%, if not 100% of per diem workers with its programs. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during a government session today.

“Per diem workers aren’t registered anywhere for the government to find them by name and last name and address, and this is why the government finds them indirectly, that is, through children, natural gas and electricity subscribers and pregnant women. Our presumption is that per diem workers can receive support through one of the five programs and, in some cases, two of the programs,” the Prime Minister said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Samples for COVID-19 test taken from 11 more citizens of Artsakh
Out of the 11 people tested, nine are citizens who...
 Embassy in Italy: Armenia citizens can return via Rome-Minsk-Yerevan flight
The Embassy adds that the announcement is...
 EU: Virus-tracking mobile apps must be confidential
“Strong privacy safeguards are a pre-requisite for the uptake of these apps…
 Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II victory parade
The president noted that the parade and all other events that were supposed to be held on May 9…
 Isolation indicated for 148 residents of Armenia's Shirak Province
As far as the cases recorded at the Maralik Health Center...
 Georgia's Samtskhe-Javakhk reports first coronavirus case
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos