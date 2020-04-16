3,448 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has reached 27,938, RIA Novosti reported referring to the operational headquarters for combating the spread of COVID-19.
The death toll has reached 232 and 2,304 people recovered.
According to Johns Hopkins University, over two million people have become infected, 137 thousand have died. The largest number of victims are in the US, Italy, Spain, France and the UK. China, the initial epicenter of the outbreak, announced victory over the epidemic a few weeks ago.