Armenia government decides not to implement new support programs at current phase

YEREVAN. – At this stage, we must focus on the effective completion of the already adopted programs. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"We have to solve our technical issues, we have to solve the issues of the circle of beneficiaries and bringing the money to the people," he added. "At this stage, we will allocate all the money, and only then we will incorporate new measures."
Pashinyan noted that in the context of the measures adopted now, there are people who are on the margin. "I think we will not address this issue at this stage yet," he said. "At this stage, we will first deliver the money of the de jure beneficiaries, and then we will reflect on to other measures or programs. With this, we are essentially closing the circle of beneficiaries."